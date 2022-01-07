Time for us to wake up

THE EDITOR: Growing up I had to work twice as hard as my classmates because I was dyslexic. Back then, and sadly even today, learning disabilities got mislabelled as laziness or being slow. Thankfully I had a determined mother and dedicated teachers who took the time to learn how best to teach me. Well, it was not all of my teachers.

After a long day at primary school, I had to go to remedial lessons, sometimes ending at 7 pm. Mind you I had yet to start my homework for the next day. So after driving through traffic and finally reaching home, there was only more school awaiting me. Most days I would not go to bed until after 11 pm.

On the days that I was not going to remedial classes, I was going to regular SEA lessons to prepare me for what felt at the time like the make or break of my life.

Dyslexia is a language-based disability, which only puzzled my teachers because the smaller the word, the more difficult it seemed. In contrast, the larger words made more sense to a younger me.

I had already been kept down a year and saw all my classmates go on ahead of me. Getting left behind only made me question my ability and intelligence even more than I already was doing. Let us be honest, only someone stupid could not pronounce “was” yet could articulate “reliable,” right? At least this was what my eight-year-old self would think.

I was already giving it my everything, and then one day my lessons teacher called my parents in and in front of me told them I would never pass for my first choice, not even a junior sec. I was horrified. What was the reason for all the hard work and late nights?

During this self-doubt and uncertainty, a switch went off inside me. I always knew I wanted to help people get out of their darkest experiences and remind them of their light. Well to get there I had to get out of mine. And I did. I ended up passing for my first choice, and little did I know that would only be the beginning of my story.

So many children still feel like SEA will be the end of their story. I have worked with many of these students filled with anxiety, stress and the fear of disappointing their parents. The pressure placed on them from parents to teachers to school boards is ridiculous, and sadly some of them never live to see past that exam.

Every day robbery occurs. I am not speaking about the rising crime rate, I am referring to our peace of mind and identity as a people. Unfortunately our society continues to deteriorate as our citizens' mental health and wellness get minimised.

I am now a US National Board-certified counsellor, clinical traumatologist and family therapist. As a daughter of the soil, it pains me to see how fractured we are as a people. Gone are the days when children respected their elders, or people viewed politicians as more than entertainment.

Our newspapers and headlines filled with pain, suffering and death are only accented by covid19. How long must our people experience collective trauma with no glimpse of hope? The most distressing part is that what we are experiencing now, how we deal with it, will only set a foundation of unresolved issues for our upcoming generations.

As a clinical traumatologist, I am aware of the impact these daily negative experiences are having on every one of us down to a biological level. The first step to change is always acknowledging the problem. I spend my time educating individuals in one-on-one sessions. Still, the wider public needs to understand the extremities occurring and how they can start to do better for themselves, their families, communities and our nation.

Our people are resilient. Our people are strong. Yet what good is being strong when we have forgotten our strength and are unaware of the exact force we are fighting? I know what it is like to forget your power, but I also know what it is like to regain it, and it is time for us to wake up.

DAVRIELLE VALLEY

clinical traumatologist