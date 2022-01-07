Target the shooters

THE EDITOR: Throughout 2021 the population has been encouraged by politicians, religious people, performing artistes and business personnel to take the covid19 vaccine. This outreach is done because it is viewed as important to save lives and livelihood. The target as at December 31 was a further 600,000 people.

Since it is possible to reach out to such a large number of people, I suggest we have a similar national outreach in 2022 to encourage 500 odd shooters to stop the murders in our country.

DAVID MAUNDAY

Belmont