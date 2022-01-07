Hey, we just wanna live

Minister of Trade Paula Gopee-Scoon - SUREASH CHOLAI

THE EDITOR: Years ago, in order to explain home budgeting to my children, I used the example of a statistical “pie chart,” where the slices were the different expenses cutting into the income (the pie). However, in the last few months we have seen the slices getting bigger and more slices trying to get cut from the same size pie.

In quick time, we have seen the cost of maxi transport, bread, soya oil and other basic items increasing. Now that the price of flour has increased, we can also expect to see increases in the prices of doubles, all bread and pastry products and also fried chicken and other fried foods.

Recently, the price of cement was increased, although the Minister of Trade has stated that 90 per cent of the raw materials used are locally available, thereby affecting all blocks, cement and byproducts. The Government has also signified its intention to start collecting property tax, and to apply for increases in WASA and TTEC rates during this calendar year.

The removal of VAT on many food items as announced in the last budget has been offset by the increases on these same items – even Carib Brewery has announced increases in all its products.

I write on behalf of retirees and people on fixed incomes whose pie size will not be increased. I have no means to afford an electric car or go on spending splurges. Basically I just want to be able to pay my bills – and live after.

Is anyone looking after the plight of retirees who continue to struggle while companies declare big profits?

Ironically, soca artistes Swappi and Terri Lyons have done a remake of a 1987 classic by Carl and Carol Jacobs called We Wanna Live that says exactly that.

I hope this song resonates in the right ears.

RICHARD PATINO

Arima