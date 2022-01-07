Half hour offireworks in open spaces

THE EDITOR: The double-quick time in which the Attorney General seemingly drafted amendments to the explosives legislation, after his "dog" was recently affected, speaks volumes about where his priorities lie.

Unfortunately, what has been drafted is no better than what already exists. In other words, that and nothing are the same things.

The Government is proposing that on public holidays fireworks can be discharged between 8 pm and 9 pm and on December 31 between 11.30 pm and 1 am. Let us be real, who is going to police the release of fireworks outside of those hours?

There was a time when the military controlled the discharge of fireworks in TT. Why is it so difficult to revert?

If necessary, fireworks should only be set off for half an hour in wide open spaces on Independence Day and Old Year's Day into New Year's Day. The military alone should be authorised to do this.

For the first time ever I found the long sticks from two fireworks rockets in my yard on New Year's Day. This was very scary because it meant there was the possibility that my home could have suffered the same fate as the people at Quarry and Observatory Streets, PoS. That is not a nice feeling.

LINUS F DIDIER

Mt Hope