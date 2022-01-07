Fireworks proposals not so brilliant

Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi - Jeff K. Mayers

ATTORNEY General Faris Al-Rawi has unveiled proposed changes to the regulatory framework for using fireworks.

The changes are not sufficient.

The speed with which a draft amendment to the Summary Offences Act was prepared and the AG’s commitment to consultation are laudable.

But it is not apparent how the proposed measures improve the current rules. If they differ in any meaningful way, the new rules do not go far enough. In fact, they take us in the wrong direction.

Currently, people wishing to use fireworks are required to apply for a permit from the police 48 hours in advance, furnishing written details.

The proposals released on Wednesday maintain this process.

However, fireworks are for the first time to be allowed on all public holidays between 8 pm and 9 pm, and on Old Year’s Night from 11.30 pm-1 am.

The current law does not provide an exhaustive list of what is meant by “fireworks,” but the new proposals seek to limit this to a list of items.

Though “toy fireworks” are permitted, children are banned from using fireworks proper. Two weeks’ notice is also to be given to a range of authorities of any intended use.

Some of these changes might make it easier for police to enforce the law. For example, having a clear window for when fireworks can be used can help focus police patrols. More explicit definitions can reduce uncertainty as to the law’s applicability.

But if the objective is to reduce the danger posed by these pyrotechnic devices, it is hard to see how any of this tinkering does that.

Indeed, these changes, by giving people explicit licence to use fireworks on all holidays, appear to officially sanction and encourage fireworks usage – defeating the purpose, which is to protect the welfare of human beings and animals affected by them, no matter when or where.

Nor do these proposals address any of the duties that might be owed by retailers or vendors with regard to these dangerous products, the manufacture of which is banned in this country, for good reason.

Instead, the onus is placed on the end user to “not discharge fireworks in such a manner as might create danger or constitute nuisance.”

But doesn't that describe every single instance of fireworks use?

Perhaps the AG’s office should scrap the current proposals and simply permit only the use of silent fireworks. Yet even that would not address things like Chinese lanterns, the use of which proved incredibly dangerous on Saturday when one led to a fire that destroyed four houses and left 25 people homeless

No, the Government should acknowledge the lack of resources to enforce any new law, however perfectly drafted, and limit fireworks to use by professionals at specific events – or else ban fireworks outright.