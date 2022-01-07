Fiddling while the country is dying

Prime Minister Dr Rowley - Sureash Cholai

THE EDITOR: There is something disturbing, and callous, about the way in which the Government in general, and Prime Minister Dr Rowley in particular, can sit back and watch the dozens of citizens dying from covid19 on a daily basis. Thirty-one deaths in 24 hours are nothing to pat yourself on the back for, neither is a total of nearly 3,000 deaths.

Do they care at all? No one can answer that but the culprits themselves, but the evidence points to the negative.

It is time to make the vaccine a mandatory requirement. Freedom of choice? Hardly an absolute human right. People were vaccinated in the past without much choice in the matter and the result was a successful eradication of diseases like polio and smallpox.

As Spock often said, “The needs of the many outweigh the needs of the one.”

How difficult is it to make the vaccine compulsory? The short answer is, not very.

Parliament has the power to make (or unmake) any law it decrees. So, Parliament can, and should, pass the necessary legislation to make the vaccine mandatory to the entire population, with specific – and specifically stated – exceptions to protect those who would be adversely affected.

Passing the necessary legislation has a few positive effects.

First, it reduces legal challenges.

Second, it will specifically legislate to abrogate certain human rights, which is permissible under the Constitution. This leads back to the first point.

Third, it reduces the worst symptoms and prevents deaths.

The latest example, Kenrick Joseph, Kenny J, died from covid19. This might have been prevented, not necessarily because he himself would have been vaccinated, but the people around him could have been and prevented him from becoming seriously ill, thus saving his life.

Fourth, those who continue to refuse the vaccine should be penalised – harshly. This issue is bigger than individuals. People do not learn only through reward, but also by pain.

Covid19 is a wicked problem (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wicked_problem). Wicked problems have no known solutions, only iterations of improvement. Traditional approaches attempting to find resolutions will fail. This is a given. Every attempt at fixing changes the nature of the problem itself, making the same repeated approaches at “solving” a futile endeavour. Each iteration must be unique in its approach.

However, what works somewhere else is not necessarily a complete failure. Covid19 is a worldwide problem now and certain countries are more successful in dealing with it. The Prime Minister should pay attention to what is working around the world.

What is working are common sense and scientifically proven improvements, such as:

* vaccinations

* working from home

* limited movement and interactions

* physical distancing

* changing exercise and diet to live a healthier lifestyle

Clearly the Prime Minister has limited influence over the final point, but he does have the power to influence and change the first four. It is time that he exercises that power for the good of society.

MOHAN RAMCHARAN

legal adviser