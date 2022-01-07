29 cops killed by covid – 4 in 1st week of January

FOUR IN ONE WEEK: From left, PC Shelford Kinsale, WPC Naomi Subero, PC Anthony Mohammed and PC Saied Ali who all died from complications from the covid19 virus between Monday and Wednesday. A total of 29 police officers have succumbed to the virus. PHOTOS COURTESY TTPS -

SINCE the covid19 virus first made its presence felt in TT back in March 2020, 29 police officers have died from the disease, including four within a three-day period in the first week of January. The ages of the victims have been spread out from as young as 35 to mid- to late 50s.

Newsday got confirmation of the figures from the police corporate communications department on Thursday evening.

The latest victim is PC Saied Ali, 35, who died on Wednesday. He was among four officers to die between Monday and Wednesday this week.

On Monday, PC Anthony Mohammed died at the Augustus Long Hospital.

The 47-year-old enlisted as a Special Reserve Police officer on January 2, 2004 before being absorbed into the regular service on March 6, 2009. He was last posted to the Mon Repos Police Station in Southern Division before going on injury leave.

Mohammed leaves behind his wife and son.

Two officers died of the virus on Tuesday.

Police said PC Naomi Subero, 32, died at the San Fernando General Hospital. She enlisted as a Special Reserve Police officer on December 17, 2012 and was last based at the Princes Town Police Station, Southern Division.

She also served at various stations including Gasparillo, San Fernando, Ste Madeleine and Barrackpore.

Snr Supt Lucia Winchester of the Southern Division said Subero touched the lives of many of her colleagues and the community with her approach to policing. She was described by her colleagues as loving, generous, pleasant and very supportive.

She leaves to mourn her two children, mother and three siblings including one sister who is also a police officer.

PC Shelford Kinsale, 40, died at the Chaguanas Health Facility. He enlisted on November 3, 2003 and was based at the Freeport Police Station, Central Division.

Kinsale leaves to mourn his parents, his wife, and a brother who is also a police officer.

Snr Supt Curt Simon of Central Division, said, “The death of PC Kinsale is an extremely great loss to the Freeport Police Station and by extension, the TTPS as a whole. He was a very kind and uplifting person, a friend to all.

"He was very professional in the way he conducted himself, with extremely great work ethics. A dependable officer who led by example."

Then on Wednesday, PC Ali passed away. He was buried on Thursday, in keeping with with Muslim rites.

Ali enlisted on July 15, 2019 and was last based at the Financial Investigations Branch.

He leaves to mourn his mother and his two brothers.

Snr Supt Wendell Lucas of the Financial Investigations Branch, said Ali was affectionately nicknamed "Central," and he was described as a pleasant, dedicated and committed officer who only last month received an award for commitment to duty.

Lucas encouraged officers to get vaccinated not only to give themselves a chance to fight covid19, but give their family, friends and colleagues the opportunity to share their lives and stay safe.