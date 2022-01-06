Windies great Desmond Haynes appointed lead selector

Former West Indies opener Desmond Haynes - CWI Media

CRICKET West Indies (CWI) has announced the appointment of legendary former West Indies opening batter Desmond Haynes as the lead selector of the West Indies senior men’s team.

Haynes replaces former lead selector Roger Harper. Harper’s contract ended in December and CWI did not renew it.

Miles Bascombe, who worked alongside Harper as a selector, also did not get his contract renewed.

Haynes was confirmed as the new lead selector during a meeting of the CWI board of directors on Thursday.

In a CWI media release, Haynes said, “I would like to thank (CWI) president (Ricky) Skerritt and the CWI board of directors for giving me the opportunity to serve West Indies cricket once again. Being a selector is a thankless task, but a critical role in our cricket system and I am honoured to be appointed. I have always indicated that I would assist West Indies cricket in any way possible and I see this as an opportunity to do just that. I pledge to carry out my duties in a fair and professional manner.”

Haynes will lead the West Indies men’s selection panel until June 30, 2024, a period that includes four International Cricket Council global events – two T20 World Cups (2022 & 2024), the Cricket 50-over World Cup (2023) and the World Test Championship Final (2023).

Haynes played 116 Test matches and 238 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) for the West Indies between 1978 and 1994. He scored 7,487 runs in Tests, including 18 centuries and 8,648 runs in ODIs, including 17 centuries.

He captained the West Indies in four Test matches. He was a member of the West Indies team which won the ICC men’s (ODI) Cricket World Cup in 1979. He was inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame in June, 2021.

Along with his outstanding cricket credentials, Haynes recently received an honorary doctorate from UWI and is a former senator in the Parliament of Barbados.

Skerritt is elated that Haynes is again involved in West Indies cricket.

“I am delighted to confirm that the most Honourable Dr Desmond Haynes has agreed to rejoin the CWI cricket system as the lead selector. His cricket knowledge and experience are second to none, and I am confident that Desmond is the right man for the right job, at the right time.

“On behalf of our board of directors and all stakeholders, I wish Desmond every success as he commences his important lead role, which starts immediately. I want to also take this opportunity to thank Roger Harper and Miles Bascombe for their commitment and integrity whilst they served on the panel over the past two years.”