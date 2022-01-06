What’s vaccine plan for under-12s?

Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh - SUREASH CHOLAI

THE EDITOR: Open letter to Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh.

I am writing to request that you clarify the plan to vaccinate younger children (under 12 years of age). I understand that TT likes to wait for the cover of the World Health Organization. Below is an excerpt from the most recent WHO interim statement off November 24, 2021:

“Countries should consider the individual and population benefits of immunising children and adolescents in their specific epidemiological and social context when developing their covid19 immunisation policies and programs.

“As children and adolescents tend to have milder disease compared to adults, unless they are in a group at higher risk of severe covid19, it is less urgent to vaccinate them than older people, those with chronic health conditions and health workers.

“There are benefits of vaccinating children and adolescents that go beyond the direct health benefits. Vaccination that decreases covid19 transmission in this age group may reduce transmission from children and adolescents to older adults, and may help reduce the need for mitigation measures in schools.

“Minimizing disruptions to education for children and maintenance of their overall well-being, health and safety are important considerations. Countries’ strategies related to covid19 control should facilitate children’s participation in education and other aspects of social life, and minimise school closures, even without vaccinating children and adolescents.”

This seems to be a very clear direction that countries can and should make a plan to vaccinate children depending on their individual circumstances. It also seems clear that those with chronic health conditions and those “at higher risk of severe covid19" should be prioritised.

TT can make bold choices and can do a better job of protecting it's citizens. I'm not suggesting you have to mandate vaccines for children, but they need to be available for those parents and children who want them.

Have the children doses been ordered? Are they already in country? What is the plan to distribute them? Will it be via pediatricians’ offices or through the same mass vaccine sites currently in existence? These decisions should have been made a month ago once other countries started to vaccinate younger children and I hope they have been.

AMANDA SHERLOCK

Diego Martin