We to blame for failing institutions

Customers wait outside a bank in Port of Spain. - AYANNA KINSALE

THE EDITOR: I get annoyed when references are made about this country as a dysfunctional society. I really have a problem with that. Then, over recent weeks I tried to pay more attention to what is being said. And also having looked closely at what is happening, I now have an idea as to why TT is called dysfunctional.

Take note of how customers at our banks, whose mantra is about providing good service, are treated during this pandemic period. Rain or sun, old people line up outside waiting to collect their monthly pensions.

Just try to get a water leak in front of your home repaired or some other problem rectified by WASA. If it does not get done, some private contractor will approach you to do the job at a cost.

There are many similar issues that could be raised here but space does not permit. Then it dawned on me that some people just do not seem to care. Most times the easiest thing to do is to blame the Government.

Some of us seem unaffected (some even unaware) by issues of loyalty, patriotism and nationalism, These things sometimes don’t seem to matter to us. There seems to be a degree of complicity with too many of us simply standing by and going with the flow.

A new year is here. Are we going to continue blaming everyone but ourselves? Do we continue pointing fingers at someone else for our state of affairs? The institutions that are designed to safeguard and provide for our society are failing. We are the ones that make up these institutions but we always find a way to lay blame elsewhere.

To our leaders, managers, supervisors and workers, the ball is in our court. Happy New Year.

WAYNE GUEVARA

via e-mail