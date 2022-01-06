NFM releases new flour price list

NFM flour products on sale at supermarket in Port of Spain. - FILE PHOTO/ROGER JACOB

State-owned National Flour Mills (NFM) has released its new wholesale price list for flour which came into effect on Monday.

The increase in prices, NFM said, was due to inflation in international spring wheat, and shipping and freight costs which the company cannot continue to absorb.

Most of its products will see a 15-22 per cent increase in wholesale flour prices, except for the Hibiscus brand which would increase by ten per cent, Ibis by 17 per cent, and a suggested 19 per cent increase in retail prices.

At present the retail cost for a ten kilogramme bag of Ibis flour is about $60, and the new wholesale price is $64.78. At the recommended 19 per cent increase on the retail market, this would now cost nearly $71.

The wholesale price for Lion's roti and doubles flour 10 kg is now $70.56, Louts bakers 10 kg is $70.08. Newsday was unable to get a copy of the previous price list to reflect the price differences.

Nutrimix the country’s second largest flour provider also increased its retail prices up to 20 per cent on its products.

The two-kilogramme and ten-kilogramme all-purpose bags of flour would incur a flat increase of eight per cent and 14 per cent respectively. But all other retail items would see an increase of eight to 20 per cent depending on the product.

The 45 kilogramme bag of baker’s flour and Ultra Gluten Flour range of products raised by one to 14 per cent. The new prices came into effect on Tuesday.

Newsday attempted to get Nutrimix’s new wholesale price list but was unsuccessful up till news time. A 10kg All-Purpose flour before the price increase retailed at $55.

The flour increases have already forced Kiss Baking Co Ltd to raise the price on some of its products by nine per cent from January 10.

Owner of Linda’s Bakery Peter George said Wednesday they have not adjusted prices yet and was in deliberations about it.

He told Newsday that there may be an increase, but it would not be done in a knee-jerk reaction following Nutrimix and NFM’s decision.

George said the business was not just affected by flour increases but other inputs and operating costs, but the company would try to hold off as long as possible.

In July last year, bakeries warned that it was difficult to keep prices down owing to inflated raw materials and operating costs. Kiss raised by as much as 30 per cent and Linda’s bakery increased prices on some items by 50 cents-$1. Other bakeries such as Chee Mooke and Puff n’ Stuff also had varying adjustments on their items.