Laventille woman held with drugs, camouflage, fireworks

Camouflage clothing, marijuana, cocaine and fireworks were found at a house in Laventille on Wednesday afternoon. A 31-year-old woman was arrested in relation to the find. PHOTO COURTESY TTPS - PHOTO COURTESY TTPS

A 31-year-old Laventille woman is in police custody after drugs, camouflage clothing and fireworks were found at her home on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said members of the Port of Spain Task Force and the Besson Street police station went to a house at La Resource Street, Laventille, at around 12.53 pm and searched it.

Thy found a quantity of marijuana and cocaine in the refrigerator and cocaine in a plastic bag on a table.

Investigators say a total of 24.32 grams of cocaine and 505.7 grammes of marijuana were seized.

Four pieces of camouflage clothing and several fireworks were also found.

Police said the woman is expected to be charged for possession of the drugs for the purpose of trafficking, being in possession of camouflage clothing and being in possession of fireworks.

The exercise was co-ordinated by ACP Hazel and led by Supt Kissoonlal, ASP Walker and Insp Knott with assistance from Sgts Alexander andMatthews, Cpls Sookhoo and Thomas and PCs Williams, Cupidore, Quintero, Paul and Legerton.