Doing an MRI on the MRV system on emissions

On February 22, 2018, Trinidad and Tobago ratified the historic Paris Agreement, a legally binding international treaty on climate change. One of the responsibilities for TT and the other 191 parties that have joined the agreement is to have a national measurement, reporting and verification (MRV) system to track greenhouse gas emissions, actions undertaken to mitigate such emissions, as well as support received and utilised for such actions. But what exactly is MRV and how does it work?

Monitoring, reporting and verification is part of the transparency framework of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and the Paris Agreement and describes the system which countries use to collect data on emissions, mitigation actions and support (mrvafrica.com). Monitoring of emissions means direct measurement or estimated calculations of emission and emission reductions following strict guidance and protocols. Estimations of emissions and emissions reductions are more typically used and adhere to defined international methodologies. The UNFCCC prescribed methodology is the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) 2006 Guidelines. TT used the IPCC 2006 Guidelines to develop its latest greenhouse gas inventory.

Reporting involves documentation intended to inform all interested parties and this includes information on methodologies, assumptions and data. There is also verification which involves specific procedures or expert reviews used to verify the quality of the data and estimates. This verification can be internal or external. Overall MRV must adhere to the principles of transparency, accuracy, comparability, completeness, and consistency (TACCC).

And what about the MRV and the Paris Agreement? In the context of the UNFCCC and the Paris Agreement all countries, which are party to the agreement, are expected to develop MRV systems in alignment with the requirements for transparency, under Article 13 of the agreement, and the rules and procedures agreed to in that regard. Under the Paris Agreement, parties have agreed to a common framework, known as the Enhanced Transparency Framework (ETF), to monitor, report and verify emissions, and actions undertaken to reduce them, including those included in countries’ nationally determined contributions. TT has established and operationalised a monitoring, reporting and verification system, operated by the Environmental Management Authority. Plans are underway to improve the MRV system to ensure that it is compliant with the ETF.

An important part of the MRV is the preparation of greenhouse gas inventories, which gives an account of greenhouse gas emissions and sinks (a reduction in atmospheric GHGs by storing [sequestering] carbon in another form) by year, (typically) over time. These inventories are reported to the UNFCCC by countries using reporting instruments such as national communications, biennial update reports, and after 2024, reports known as biennial transparency reports.

To learn more about how the MRV applies to TT and the measures taken by the government to implement the system, you can click this link here.