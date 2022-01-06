Cop masks protective?

THE EDITOR: I can’t help but wonder if the masks that some police officers wear (those cloth things looking like turtle neck jerseys) are protective enough. Not only for the people they come in contact with, but for themselves.

Are they wearing other masks beneath the ones that we see?

Seeing that so many officers have contracted the virus and some have died, maybe it would be wise to look into this. Just looking out for their safety.

W DOPSON

Woodbrook