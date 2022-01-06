883 new covid19 cases, 19 more deaths

Image courtesy CDC

A total of 883 more people have tested positive for covid19 and another 19 people have died, according to the latest Ministry of Health update.

The new figures bring the total active positive cases to 15,756 and the death toll to 2,992.

The ministry said the 19 deaths included six elderly males, seven elderly females, four middle-aged males and two middle-aged females. Six of the deceased had multiple medical conditions, another six had only one medical condition, and seven had no known medical issues.

The medical conditions listed by the ministry included diabetes, hypertension, cancer, asthma and a history of strokes.

The new cases reported come from samples taken from December 31 to January 5.

The update said 164 people have died from covid19 while being fully vaccinated, while 2,438 people who were not vaccinated died from the virus.

There is a total of 14,276 people in home self isolation and 597 are hospitalised. There are 164 people in step-down facilities and 433 in hospital. There are also 23 people in the intensive care unit and another 21 in the high dependency unit.

The update said 86 per cent of the patients in the parallel healthcare system are unvaccinated.

The update added that 48 per cent of the population – 672,351 people – is fully vaccinated. Another 727,649 people are either unvaccinated or on their first dose of a two-dose regime. The update added 83,859 got booster shots.