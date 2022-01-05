Tobago's covid19 death toll now 211

An aerial view of the Scarborough Esplanade at Milford Road, Scarborough, Tobago. Photo by Jeff Mayers.

Tobago’s covid19 death toll has risen to 211 after three people died from complications relating to the virus overnight.

The latest victims are two women, 57 and 76, both with comorbidities, as well as a 40-year-old man with comorbidities.

In a statement on Wednesday, the THA Division of Health, Wellness and Social Protection reported Tobago has 30 new covid19 cases and 1,437 active cases.

The division said 33 patients are in state isolation, 1,391 in home isolation, seven in ICU and six in a step-down facility. Eighteen patients have been discharged.

To date 21,794 people in Tobago have been tested for covid19. Of that number 5,968 have tested positive. There are 4, 320 recovered patients.

The division said 24,454 people on the island are partially vaccinated and 23, 214 are fully vaccinated.

It added to date 3,318 people have had booster shots.