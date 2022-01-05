TennisTT to certify 16 coaches

Participants at the ITF Coaching Beginners and Intermediate Players tennis course at Guaracara Park in Pointe-a-Pierre. - Courtesy TennisTT

SIXTEEN tennis enthusiasts are currently engaged in an International Tennis Federation (ITF) Coaching Beginners and Intermediate Players tennis course at Guaracara Park in Pointe-a-Pierre.

They are being guided by certified ITF level three coach Kyle Hannays. The course is being conducted using a blended format of online and face-to-face sessions.

The group is in their second and final phase which began on Monday and conclude on January 15. The first block was held between December 15 and 28. Altogether, it features 86 contact hours.

Assessments take the form of a written test, tennis ability test, group lessons and a summative individual lesson test.

According to a statement issued by TennisTT, “The ITF course is a follow-up from the ITF Play Tennis and its main objective is to progress participants from assistant coach, to coach level with participants being able to work with beginner and intermediate level players.”

Participants include top local senior male and female players such as Akiel Duke and Shenelle Mohammed.

Instructor Hannays is also TennisTT’s head of coaching and development and ITF’s international tutor. His recent level three ITF certification meets the requirements and components to implement this particular training.

“TennisTT looks forward to a cohort of trained persons who will be able to advance the sport of tennis among the select groups within their communities,” the statement closed.