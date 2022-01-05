Play workshop to highlight Children of the Crossroads

Simeon Moodoo -

A reading of Children of the Crossroads by Simeon Moodoo will launch the Playwrights Workshop Trinbago (PWT) Monthly Readers Theatre Series (MRTS) for 2022. This reading will be of the first act of a three-act play.

The theatre series, held on the first Wednesday of every month, will continue online in light of the precautionary measures against the covid19 pandemic, said a media release.

The reading will take place via Zoom meeting only on January 5 at 7 pm.

Children of the Crossroads follows Boysie, a 15-year-old high-school student of Indo-Trinidadian and stick-fighting heritage, as he embarks on a journey of reclaiming his heritage. His family has decided to shield him from the gayelle, but as danger looms, he finds himself in need of the "high science" in order to protect his family.

In his brief note preceding the script, Moodoo, who is an MPhil candidate, said, “This play is written in part fulfilment of the MPhil in Cultural Studies at the Department of Literary, Cultural, and Communication Studies, UWI, St Augustine campus. It is the practice-based component of the study, and it is based on the researcher’s auto-ethnographic journey, interviews conducted and an analysis of historical/scholarly accounts and records of the Trinidadian martial traditions of stick-fighting and whip-fighting. It is a result of the exploration of the East Indian contributions to Trinidadian culture through these martial ways.”

Moodoo has been a drama and theatre arts educator with the Ministry of Education for the past five years. He has served as an educator in a range of schools, including public/non-denominational schools, and schools run by government-assisted religious boards.

He has worked in community theatre and educative theatre through and in collaboration with theatre companies such as Arts in Action (AiA), Máp Brulé and Halqa Productions, as well as various youth and community groups across Trinidad and Tobago.

He completed the bachelor of arts in theatre arts (with first-class honours) in 2014 and the bachelor of science in sociology (with a minor in international relations) in 2011 at UWI, St Augustine.

Moodoo is also a national and regional award-winning playwright and director, and the founder and artistic director of Halqa Productions. He is a founding director of the TT Performing Arts Network (TTPAN) and a director of the Holistic Learning Centre.

Playwrights Workshop Trinbago (PWT) is inviting actors, playwrights, directors, producers and the public to join in on Zoom to listen to the reading and participate in the discussion to assist the playwright with the further development of the script.

Join Zoom Meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82136776250

Meeting ID: 821 3677 6250