Offer 4th shot to workersin healthcare

THE EDITOR: It’s time to start educating healthcare workers about the importance of a second covid19 booster shot. In fact, some of them need to be educated about getting a first shot for themselves.

Anyway, Israel has already begun offering anyone over 60 a chance to get a fourth shot of a coronavirus vaccine, greatly expanding a double-booster effort that previously included just older residents with compromised immune systems and some healthcare workers.

The Government must do everything in its power to motivate people to take their first dose while at the same time educating people about the importance of third and fourth doses. In addition to the vaccine everyone must continue the habit of washing hands regularly, sanitising, checking their temperature, physical distancing, exercising and boosting their immune system as much as possible.

Any bodybuilder will tell you that in spite of all the supplements available to build the body, the basics of dieting and working out must still be adhered to in order to achieve maximum results. The vaccine is the best defence against covid19 but it does not guarantee survival. We must continue practising the basics as we did when there was no vaccine available.

SIMON WRIGHT

via e-mail