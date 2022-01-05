Occupation and well-being

Anna Maria Mora -

ANNA MARIA MORA

Part 2

“The best way to predict your future is to create it”

– Peter Drucker, founding father of modern management studies

I WOULD like every person who is finding themselves without employment or who is worrying about what will happen with them when they graduate with their university degree to read and re-read the above quotation. You are aware of the difficulties in obtaining employment in this country. We are a small country with great aspirations, but at the mercy of global developments, and a pandemic which will be with us for a while.

The important development for us is the widespread loss of jobs and the rising cost of living. With the feelings of helplessness, hopelessness, anger, loss of a sense of self, families in disarray and mental ill-health on the rise, citizens must be motivated to take charge of their future. No one will hand you a successful future. You have the ability to map your success.

Some years ago, at a conference at which I was presenting a paper titled “Culture nurtures conscience,” I concluded by saying that we have a country that is capable of greatness, but the only thing holding us back is our approach to change and challenges.”

The only way to illustrate Drucker’s quote is to give two examples of different age groups, with each person embracing change and challenge and creating their own success.

Scenario 1: In the late 1980s, there was a downturn in the economy in Trinidad and Tobago and voluntary termination of employment was offered to employees. An international manufacturing company hired an organisational development company to provide employees with out-placement counselling, to prepare them for their new life. Many had worked with the company for over 15 years and were worried about their future.

A woman in her mid-40s took advantage of the assistance provided. There were tears, anger and insecurity about the future. She had a family and she and her husband pooled their earnings to pay the mortgage, look after their school-age children – who were doing well in school – and maintain the car.

In exploring her skills and talents, it came up that she makes dhalpuri, but only for friends and family. They all said her dhalpuri was the best. This was interesting information. The possibility of turning this skill into a small business was discussed and she was willing to explore the idea.

She lived in a small community. Opposite to her was a secondary school and another gated community at the back of the school. She began to feel hopeful and the many possibilities of this suggestion were expressed.

Of course, there needed to be research into what was needed to bring this venture to fruition and the financial adviser on the team took over and assisted her with what needed to be done.

This was a success story, because she developed a thriving dhalpuri catering service. She was very successful with this venture and wondered why she had not done this long before.

Scenario 2: A student graduated with her first degree from one of our local universities in November 2020, and applied to a university abroad to continue her studies. This would have been the first year of the pandemic. She was beginning to create her future.

Of course, she was very excited when she received her acceptance letter. She had everything mapped out. She knew that she would be doing the first year of her Master’s degree online and would have to go to the campus to begin her second year. She knew that while she did the first year online she would be able to save money (she was also working part-time) to enable her to travel and find accommodation.

She also learned that various international organisations and corporations offered scholarships to foreign students. She applied for scholarships. This is the end of her first year and she has in place what needs to done to ensure she is able to complete her second degree. She is creating her own future.

There are many other successful scenarios but these two give an idea about what can be done to create your own future.

There is always hope and there is a whole wide world out there for you to explore and learn all that you can. No one will hand you a successful future on any platter. You have to get moving, know what you want, ask the question: What hidden talent or skill do I possess?

Be brave and bring that talent out. Talk to someone in whom you have confidence and who will be able to help you through the process of securing what you need to be successful. I know that some of you do not have parents who will help, but there must be someone who you can ask to help you sort this.

You have a future and you can map out that future which will have as its destination: success.

Anna Maria Mora is a counselling psychologist