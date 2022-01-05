New THA to announce 'critical' news on Sunday

Chief Secretary Farley Augustine speaks to the media at a press conference in Scarborough recently. - Photo courtesy THA

The Farley Augustine-led Tobago House of Assembly (THA) is expected to make some “critical announcements” on Sunday.

They will come at the end of its four-day retreat, which is being held at the Rovanel’s Resort, Store Bay Local Road.

The Office of the Chief Secretary said in a statement on Thursday the announcements will be made during a virtual news conference at 2pm.

The retreat, which began on Wednesday, is aimed at preparing the new secretaries and assistant secretaries for their roles and responsibilities.

It will address topics such the island’s covid19 response, intergovernmental affairs, functions of the legislature and the THA Act, team-building and coherent governance and basic guidelines in protocol and etiquette.

Other items on the agenda include Tobago’s finances, public procurement and contract regulation, new governance models, financial management, rules and accounting practices, political life and mental health, diet and nutrition and body mobility for public officials.

The facilitators for the retreat are Reginald Dumas (former head of the Public Service); economist Dr Vanus James; Moonilal Lalchan (Procurement Regulator and chairman, Office of Procurement Regulation); Bindley Benjamin (retired auditor); Christo Gift, SC (former presiding officer and attorney-at-law); L Anthony Watkins (Odyssey CONSULTinc Ltd); Dr Joanne Clovie-Cruickshank; Dr Alina Williams; Tomley Roberts; Javon Carrington; and Lenore Dorset.