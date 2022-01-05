Mason Hall Police Youth Club involved in 'beneficial' athletic workshop

A few athletes from the Mason Hall Police Youth Club engage in warm-up activities at the athletics workshop at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo in December 2021. -

DEXTER EDWARDS

TWELVE MEMBERS of Mason Hall Police Youth Club, inclusive of eight athletes, embarked on a two-day athletic workshop with the Concorde Athletic Club, in Trinidad from December 27-31, at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo.

Assistant coach at Mason Hall, Volris Campbell said that the experience was beneficial for the club, in terms of athletes development and exposure to varying coaching methods.

Campbell said, “Ken Barton, the coach at Concorde who facilitated the programme, is an experience coach with years of experience, and is renowned for producing some of the top athletes in Trinidad and Tobago.”

She added, "We have enjoyed good success in the sport, and one of our athletes recently qualified for a national team.

“We are an emerging club and the collaboration with an organisation that has such a rich athletic history, can only benefit our athletes and coaching methods going forward.”

Campbell continued, “We were exposed to new drills, along with speed and strength endurance techniques and also a session on stretching exercises.

“We would have liked to carry more athletes, but the covid19 health regulations restricted our numbers. It is our intention however to maintain the relationship.”

Jinell Campbell, one of the athletes who made the trip to Trinidad, described the experience as awesome. She said, “It is always nice to hear a different voice and try new things.

“I am confident that the exposure and motivation, will be seen in my improved performances in the 2022 season, and I really enjoyed the little break and socialisation.”

While in Trinidad, the Mason Hall members also visited the Oropune Police Youth Club. According to Campbell (V), “Our philosophy at the club is all-round development for young people.

“And the venture was primarily athletic-oriented. We included an extra day, so our members could appreciate the different programmes and community culture of a member organisation and also engage in safe social activities.”

She said that the National Association of Athletic Administration (NAAA) 2022 track and field season, is schedule to begin on Saturday.