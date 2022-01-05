La Brea man on $10,000 bail for assaulting woman

A 34-YEAR-OLD La Brea man was granted bail of $10,000 with a surety when he appeared virtually before magistrate Aden Stroude in the Point Fortin court on Monday, charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

As part of the bail conditions, he was ordered to have no contact with the alleged victim and to keep 100 feet away from her.

The man was ordered to return to court on January 32.

A police release said on July 16, the woman was at her home when a man she knew began kicking and cuffing her in the face, shoulders and stomach. A report was made and an investigation was launched by the Gender Based Violence Unit South Western Division.

PC Ramdath of the GBVU arrested and charged the man on December 31. The investigation was led by Supt Claire Guy Alleyne, ASP Francis and Insp Bridglal of the unit.