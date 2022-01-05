Honouring our patriots

THE EDITOR: As we say goodbye to 2021 and usher in the new year, the Patriotic Organisation of Trinbago sums up the activities of our citizens in 2021 as patriotic.

Following calls for unusual but necessary measures in the battle against covid19, we rallied to the cause and rose to the occasion, even where we felt the effects, inclusive of tremendous personal sacrifices. What could be more patriotic than that?

The citizenry must be appreciated for putting the country first. Those of us who endured sacrifices in the interest of our nation and fellow men and continue to do so are living examples of unselfish existence.

We were called upon to forego Divali, Eid, Easter, Christmas, Shouters Baptist Day. We missed worship in our churches, mandirs and mosques. Labour Day, Mother’s Day and Father’s Day, New Year’s, Carnival, Independence Day and Republic Day, all established celebrations, were put aside by our caring public.

Many organisations rallied in support. Noteworthy support came from the Supermarkets Association, DOMA, the various chambers, the National Council of Indian Culture, banks and other corporate organisations.

With only online schooling for many months, parents and students faced many challenges. This brought into sharp focus the question of home schooling, which we must now seriously address, with monitoring and collaboration.

We surely missed sports all all levels without complaining but understanding. Lifestyles were changed all for the greater good. On another positive side, we are told that many people started some form of agriculture, reportedly 44 per cent.

In saluting our people, the organisation amends the lyrics of an immortal song, One in a Million You, to refer to each person as “one of a million you.”

We salute our bright lights of the last year. We bestow the highest accolades on our patriots supreme as shown in their love for Mother TT.

We see hope as we welcome the new year to celebrate in a meaningful way our 60th anniversary of independence. Happy New Year from us all.

LENNOX SIRJUESINGH

co-ordinator

GLORIA SARGEANT

secretary

JUNIOR HOWELL

director