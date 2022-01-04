UWI reopens virtually for students

Prof Brian Copeland -

UWI St Augustine principal Prof Brian Copeland said classes will continue to be delivered online for students for this semester.

The campus reopened on Monday following its usual closure from December 24 to January 2. In a internal communique shared to staff and students on Monday, Copeland said,

“Campus operations for Semester 2 2021/22 will look quite similar to the last semester as the institution will continue to operate in a largely virtual mode.

"Classes will continue to be delivered online for students, the default arrangement throughout the semester, and for staff, existing arrangements from last semester will continue to January 31, 2022, in the first instance. Selected in-person examinations, in effect over the last semester, will also continue.”

Copeland thanked staff and students for their continued patients in these uncertain times, and encouraged the campus community to get vaccinated.

“If you have not done so, I encourage you once again to get vaccinated and inspire your friends and family to do the same. We know that vaccination, boosters, and masking are the strongest defence against the virus and the most responsible way to protect everyone in our community.”