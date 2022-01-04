Unidentified man shot dead in Arima

Police are trying to identify a man who was shot dead in Arima on Monday night.

Investigators said police were on patrol on Demerara Road, Arima, at around 11.15 pm when they saw a body at the side of the road.

The man is of African descent, about five foot six inches tsll, with a braided hairstyle, red and black shirt and blue short pants.

He appeared to be bleeding from gunshot wounds. Police called a district medical officer, who declared the man dead.

Crime scene investigators visited and found a live round near the body.

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II are continuing enquiries.