Port of Spain cops arrest van thieves, find gun, ammo

A Taurus pistol and six rounds of ammunition were found at an abandoned house in Chocolate Alley, Gonzales, on Monday morning. PHOTO COURTESY TTPS - PHOTO COURTESY TTPS

A series of patrols and searches in Laventille and east Port of Spain led to the arrest of three people and seizure of a stolen van on Monday morning.

Police said members of the Port of Spain Task Force received information that a stolen van was being kept at a house in Trou Macaque Road, Laventille, at around 9.30 am and went to the house.

They found the white H100 van and arrested three people ages, 26, 28 and 34, who were handed over to St Joseph police.

The van was reported stolen in St Joseph between Sunday night and Monday morning.

The officers then went to Chocolate Alley, Gonzales and searched an abandoned house where they found a pistol and six rounds of ammunition.

No one was arrested in relation to this find.

The exercise was co-ordinated by ACP Hazel and led by Supt Kissonlal, ASP Walker and Insp Knott with supervision by Sgt Alexander, Cpls Sookhoo, Thomas, W/Cpl Fernando, Cpl Daniel and PCs Williams, Campbell, Boucaud, Cupidore, Davis, Legerton, Morray, Chaitu, Gangoo and WPC Payne.