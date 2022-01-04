News
Photos of the day January 3, 2022
Roger Jacob
12 Minutes Ago
Richard Ramanan and his wife Samantha make a sandcastle at the Carat Shed Beach Facility in La Brea on Sunday. - AYANNA KINSALE
Newsday photographers captured some of these images reflecting the past 24 hours in Trinidad and Tobago. Other photos were submitted by readers like you.
If you'd like to be featured in our daily photo galleries, please e-mail us a photo to news@newsday.co.tt with the caption "Photo of the Day" and we will pick one photo each day to feature, with a few sentences about the photographer.
Major increase in the drivers lined up at the mass vaccination drive-thru site at the Hasely Crawford Stadium on Monday. - Angelo Marcelle
A fire officer investigates the cause of a blaze at the Jagmohan family's residence at Upper Edgehill Drive, Glencoe on Monday afternoon. Quick work by fire fighters who responded from Chaguaramas, Four Roads, and the Wrightson Road headquarters managed to save part of the two-storey structure. - ROGER JACOB
Denisha Walker-Charles, registered nurse at the Port of Spain General Hospital, took her second dose of the covid19 vaccine on Monday. - ROGER JACOB
Stuart Young, Energy Minister and MP for Port of Spain North St Anns West, Terry Rondon Councillor for Valencia East Toco, and Sangre Grande Regional Corporation chairman Anil Juteram at a handover of household supplies and food items to families affected by the fire that destoryed several homes on Old Year's Night leaving 25 persons homeless in the east Port of Spain community. - ROGER JACOB
Newly minted registered nurses (from left) Glenderlin Remey, Afeisha Harroo, Tiffany Dyer, Angelique Nathan and LaToya Joseph, join the pandemic fight as they reported for duty at the North West Regional Health Authority on Dundonald Street Port of Spain on Monday. - ROGER JACOB
San Fernando Central Secondary School students leave school on Monday evening. - Marvin Hamilton
Students of Presentation College returrn to face-to-face classes at the start of the new academic term, after the Christmas holidays on Monday. - AYANNA KINSALE
Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds presents Cedric Neptune with his instrument of appointment as Inspector of Prisons during a media conference at Temple Court Building, Ministry of National Security in Port of Spain on Monday. - Jeff Mayers
