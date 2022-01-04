New year, new hope

THE EDITOR: The new year is here and I know many people will be looking at 2022 with hesitancy. This is because 2021 was filled with many challenges, ups and downs, disappointments, uncertainty and sorrow for many citizens. We can put most of this down to covid19 and the resulting economic downturn.

When we consider the negatives of 2021 the question on the minds of many citizens may be: what is next as we enter 2022? And while no one can give any assurances about the future, we must live in hope. The Oxford dictionary describes hope as “a feeling of expectation and desire of a particular thing to happen, grounds for believing something good will take place.”

The servant David said in Psalm 39: 7, “And now, Lord, what wait I for? My hope is in thee." He repeats himself in Psalm 10:17, “Lord, you know the hope of the helpless; thou will cause thine ear to hear.”

David believed that a better day was coming when the disappointments, lack and pain would be things of the past. As citizens of TT we too must have hope that the best is yet to come and that the years ahead will be greater.

For this to happen we will have to let go of the old so that we can fully embrace the new. We cannot go back and change the events in 2021, but we must ensure they do not occur again – those things that are in our power to control.

As we enter 2022, let us hope for a brighter tomorrow. Let us stand together as one people, one nation trusting in the Almighty and remembering the words of a former president of the US: “Yes we can.” I truly believe we can if we do not quit but are resilient in hope.

May 2022 bring to pass all your plans, dreams and aspirations and that you fulfil God’s purpose for you. Stay strong, keep the faith.

ARNOLD GOPEESINGH

via e-mail