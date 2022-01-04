Laventille man held for gun charges
A 24-year-old Laventille man is expected to face charges of possession of a gun and ammunition arising from an incident last September.
Police said members of the Port of Spain Division carried out a series of patrols and searches early on Tuesday morning during which they focused on the homes of shooting suspects.
They went to a house on St John Street, Laventille, at around 3.15 am and arrested the man, who had three outstanding warrants, which included one for the possession of a gun and ammunition.
He was arrested and taken to the Besson Street police station.
The exercise was co-ordinated by ACP Hazel and led by Supt Kissoonlal, ASP Walker and Insp Knott with supervision from Sgt Alexander and Cpl Legerton, PC Boucaud and assistance from the regiment.
