Good turnout in PoS for covid19 booster shots

The Pfizer covid19 vaccine loaded into a syringe by a pharmacy technician. AP PHOTO

There was a good turnout at the Port of Spain covid19 vaccination sites on Monday, the first day they openefor 2022.

At the Paddock, Queen’s Park Savannah, most people came for their booster doses.

A sign at the entrance said from January 3-7 the booster will be given to people who got their second dose of AstraZeneca or Sinopharm between June 26 and 30, 2021. The booster for both is Sinopharm or Pfizer.

People who were vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine between October 22 and November 6 will receive a booster of Johnson & Johnson or Pfizer.

There were no lines outside, but there were many people in the waiting area under the tents.

One of them, Anthony Durrant, said: “It's quick and easy, I didn't waste a lot of time in the process.

"The really important thing is to be protected and that is done with the vaccine, so I came today to complete my booster."

Durrant urged people who have not been vaccinated for the first time to do so.

"We all need to be protected in order to end the pandemic as soon as possible."

His wife Sarah Durrant also came to the Paddock for her booster. Both were given Sinopharm.

"We are calmer now," she said.

In the Hasely Crawford Stadium parking lot, two long lines of vehicles were seen throughout the day.