Farewell, dear George

George Baptiste -

THE EDITORS: It has taken me all of one full week since your publication of the death of my very dear friend and colleague, George Baptiste, to express my deepest sympathy.

I seem to have known George for a lifetime, long before I came into journalism in 1983, because as a hockey player and executive member of the TT Women's Hockey Association, George and I would speak about match results and more.

In my incarnation as a journalist, the first to write a social column for a second daily newspaper, with no fixed place of abode in that newsroom, George and other members of the sports department willingly shared their space with me as they started work just as I would be leaving around midday in order to prepare for my night assignments.

George always amazed me as his first order of business daily was to retrieve small framed pictures out of his drawer, carefully dust them, and meticulously arrange them on his desk.

Many years later, we met up again at Newsday, and George remained my quietly pleasant friend and colleague.

May George rest in eternal peace. You will never be forgotten in the world of sport reporting in this country.

ANGELA PIDDUCK

via e-mail