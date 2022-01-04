Erect statue of pan genius Williams

The memorial photo of Anthony Williams, alongside his national awards, at his funeral service and celebration of his life. - ROGER JACOB

THE EDITOR: After reading the article headlined “It’s too quiet now that you’re gone” in Newsday’s December 31 edition, I express my condolences not just to the daughter and family of pan genius Anthony Williams, but also to the entire community of TT.

I am amazed and extremely disappointed by the manner in which pan, a musical instrument and a national treasure – together with the geniuses who created and mastered the instrument locally and internationalised it – has been scantily recognised by successive governments.

Apart from being recipients of awards, they must find a place in our education curriculum and an area at NAPA must be identified to have their names immediately displayed on their passing. They are an integral part of our cultural development and must never be forgotten.

The creative genius of Williams most certainly led to him becoming the recipient of the Chaconia Gold Medal in 1992 and the Order of Trinidad and Tobago in 2008. Nineteen ninety-two is the same year that the late PM Manning declared pan the “national instrument.”

Kenneth Clarke, in paying tribute to Williams, said “he changed the concept of long-time bad-johnism and integrated them into panmen, bringing discipline and respect, excellent players of all ages.”

In so doing he recognised pan as a unifying force, as did Manning, who declared but did not “proclaim” pan as our national musical instrument. Had this been done, pan’s national and international status would have been elevated to that of all our national emblems.

The timing of Manning’s Independence Day 1992 declaration suggests that Williams was way ahead in his recognition of pan as unifying force.

The memory of Anthony Williams should be recognised in a well thought-out and tangible manner. His role as a creator of pan, TT’s gift to the world of music, is indisputable. The late Lord Kitchener, had he been able to, may have suggested, as I do, that a statue of him be erected in what has been earmarked for the Carnival centre at the Grand Stand of the Queen’s Park Savannah.

In spite of covid19, let's collectively do something to ease the tensions in the New Year and elevate the status of pan both nationally and internationally. Happy New Year!

HENRY HARPER

Petit Valley