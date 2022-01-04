Eleven cops held over missing police rifle

Barataria Police Station File photo -

Senior police have confirmed that 11 police officers have been detained in relation to reports that an automatic weapon was stolen from a police station in December.

It was reported that officers of the San Juan substation could not account for the weapon on December 28, which led to a probe by police from the Professional Standards Bureau (PSB).

Police said as of Tuesday afternoon 11 officers were assisting with enquiries.

Responding to Newsday's questions via WhatsApp, one police officer said the matter was ongoing.

"The matter is under investigation by the Professional Standards Bureau and the TTPS will provide further information as soon as it is appropriate to do so."

One police officer said the facts were still being gathered, as there were originally conflicting reports over how the weapon went missing.