Claxton Bay woman, 23, missing

Annisa Balroop - Photo courtesy TTPS

The police are calling on the public to help to find a 23-year-old missing Claxton Bay woman.

Annisa Balroop, of Lodge Road, was last seen around 7 am on December 30.

On Monday, relatives reported her missing to the police.

Balroop is of East Indian descent, about five foot four inches tall, brown in complexion, with a slim build and long, straight hair.

Police said she was last seen wearing a white jersey, blue jeans, blue sneakers, and carrying a blue handbag.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts can call the Couva police station at 636-2333 or 636-0200. People can also call the police at 555, 999 and 911 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS or report via the TTPS App.