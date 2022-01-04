$50,000 reward offer for tips on prison officers' killings

In this file photo, Director of Crime Stoppers Darrin Carmichael, left, addressed the media during a press conference at the Police Administration Building on Sackville Street, Port of Spain. Also in the photo is Deputy Commissioner of Police, Intelligence and Investigations Mc Donald Jacob. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

A reward of up to $50,000 being offered for information on the murders of two prison officers has led to useful information being given to investigators.

Director of Crime Stoppers Darrin Carmichael said while the organisation accepts tips and offers rewards, the $50,000 reward being offered for information on the killings of two prison officers is not an initiative of the non-profit organisation.

He said Crime Stoppers "will be happy to accept and reward usable information. However, rewards from Crime Stoppers are at a maximum of $10,000."

Prisons Commissioner Dennis Pulchan said since the reward was offered, there has been substantial co-operation from the public. He said the reward incentive has brought forward a few leads which are being investigated by the police.

Asked if there would be an increase in the reward to encourage the public to come forward with more information, Pulchan said, "That is not for me to say. The reward was offered by the (police) commissioner. Any changes to what is being offered would have to come directly from him."

Trevor Serrette, a prison officer for 26 years, was shot and killed in front of his Valencia fruit stall in November.

Nigel Jones was shot and killed two days later in Siparia in front of his four-year-old daughter.