Two women die in Tobago

An aerial view of the Scarborough Esplanade at Milford Road, Scarborough, Tobago. Photo by Jeff Mayers.

Two women, ages 58 and 70, both with comorbidities, are the latest victims of the covid19 virus in Tobago.

The announcement was made on Monday by the Division of Health, Wellness and Social Protection.

The division said the latest deaths bring the total on the island to 203. Six patients are in the intensive care unit.

The report follows the deaths of six people announced on Sunday making it the deadliest day in the pandemic.

Ten new infections were also reported on Monday, and there are 1393 active cases. This brings the total of people infected since March 2020 to 5867.

There are 1347 patients in home isolation, seven at a step-down facility, and 43 were discharged. A total of 4271 patients have recovered from the virus.

The division said 24,260 people have been partially vaccinated and 23,127 are fully vaccinated. To date 3,124 additional doses/booster shots have been administered.