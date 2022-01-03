Trinidad and Tobago International Marathon celebrates 40th anniversary on Jan 30

Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee (TTOC) president Brian Lewis - SUREASH CHOLAI

THE TRINIDAD and Tobago International Marathon (TTIM) celebrates its 40th anniversary when the annual race sprints off at St Mary’s Junction in Freeport on January 30.

Owing to pandemic restrictions, only 40 persons will be allowed to make the 26.2 mile trek from Freeport to the Queen’s Park Savannah in Port of Spain. All other participants must run a virtual race and upload their respective times.

These 40 persons have already been selected since the December 23 deadline. They were selected based on past performances over the last three editions of the TT marathon.

The males selected were those who covered the distance in under three hours and 45 minutes and, in terms of the females, they dipped under four hours and 30 minutes.

As is customary, the half-marathon (13.1 miles) and a 3.1 mile distance will also be contested.

Those competing virtually must track their distance covered via special running apps and upload their respective times to the TTIM’s website.

After the event, the marathon committee will present TT Olympic Committee (TTOC) president Brian Lewis with a cheque for funds raised.

These finances will be used towards the TTOC’s Athlete Welfare and Preparation Fund which was designed to assist potential Olympians at the 2024 Games in Paris, France.

On Sunday, Lewis continued his preparations for the 26.2 mile distance by journeying up Chancellor Hill in St Ann’s.

He urged citizens to participate virtually, cover their distances, upload the times and help support TT’s Olympians on their journey to Paris.

Lewis said, “We’re up at the scenic Chancellor Hill putting in some miles as we prepare for the last Sunday in January, which is the TT International Marathon.

“The TTOC will be again doing our marathon walk so we have to put in the miles. Register early with the TTIM and let’s do it on January 30.

“Make your donation and purchase to the TTOC. Let’s do it on Sunday January 30 for the Team TTO athletes.”

Organisers are still finalising the fine details regarding its virtual race. Over the next few days, the TTOC and TTIM will release updated information regarding this year’s race.