Stewart, Dickson named 2021 top Trinidad and Tobago volleyballers

DAYNTE STEWART and Rayquelle Dickson were named male and female players of the year respectively at the Trinidad and Tobago Volleyball Federation’s (TTVF) annual general meeting in December.

Nicholas Williams and Natassia Baptiste copped the junior male and female equivalents, while TTVF president Mushtaque Mohammed was inducted into the sport’s national hall of fame.

A statement issued by the local volleyball fraternity said Stewart captured the men’s individual award thanks to several top performances throughout the 2021 season.

According to the statement, “He was TT’s senior team leading scorer at the Continental Indoor Volleyball Championships in Mexico last August.

“He represented TT at the Youth Pan American Games Beach Volleyball Qualification Tournament in Dominican Republic last June.

“He led his US University Indiana Tech Warriors to its first National Championships. He was named to the All American second team. He was named to his conference first team. He led his university in scoring.”

Dickson, a UTT student, was named national women's and Under-23 captain last year and led the national team to their respective tournaments in Mexico.

Williams was selected for both the TT men and beach volleyball teams for the World Under-21 Beach Volleyball Championship. Unfortunately, he was unable to go to both events because of the federation’s decisions to opt out competition owing to the pandemic.

Baptiste represented TT at the Youth Pan American Games Indoor Volleyball qualification tour and won the second best blocker award. She also captured the USA Volleyball Girls Junior National Under-17 Championship and was selected to the All-District first team.

She and her college team earned the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Best and Brightest second team and AVCA High School All Regional team.

Mohammed was inducted into the national hall of fame after having served as the FIVB (International Volleyball Federation) executive vice-president, Norceca vice-president, Cazova honorary president, FIVB and Norceca Development Commission president and tournament director for many world events including the World Championships and Olympic Games.