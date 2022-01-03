Relative of murdered Tacarigua pensioner: Police must do better

A relative of a murdered Tacarigua pensioner Ezla Sandy is calling on the police and other arms of the criminal justice system to do better in protecting society from criminals.

Sandy, 67, was found dead at her home at the corner of Sapphire Drive and Crown Trace, Tacarigua, on Sunday.

Police suspect she was murdered and robbed.

Speaking with Newsday at the Forensic Science Centre, St James, on Monday, one of Sandy's relatives said he was shaken by her murder and called on the police to do their best in tackling crime for the new year.

The man said he also felt crime was a bigger issue than policing alone, and called on those in government to establish a more efficient system.

"The vigilance of people needs to be stepped up, It seems this guy just jumped over the wall and went to the house after her.

"Where the police is concerned and the law is concerned and the enforcement of law, it's a systematic problem, and the systems that we have aren't very efficient in dealing with crimes, especially...after the fact, like detection, following up and prosecution.

"It's been very lax and it has been like that for years."

The relative described Sandy as a gentle, friendly woman who avoided conflict at all costs.

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II are continuing enquiries.