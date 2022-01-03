Fire damages Glencoe house

File photo by Angelo Marcelle

A fire on Edgehill Drive, Glencoe, Diego Martin on Monday left a house damaged and gave the occupants a scare.

Around noon, neighbours saw smoke coming from a room on the first floor and alerted its owners. Four adults were inside the house. There were no injuries.

Jamat Jagmohan, the homeowner, told Newsday there was nothing he could do to control the flames.

He said: "We were downstairs when the fire started in one of the rooms. The neighbours alerted us, but it spread quickly...When a fire starts it is difficult to stop."

Three trucks and 12 officers from the Chaguaramas Fire Station and the heliport arrived to put out the flames.

Initial signs suggest an electrical failure could have caused the fire.

Jagmohan said he and his family have lived there for 41 years.

"It was a big scare, but we are all fine," he said.

For now, all of the family will go to stay with relatives while the damage is assessed.