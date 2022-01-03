Culture Minister hails The Mighty Bomber and Kenny J

Kenwrick "Kenny J" Joseph - Mark Lyndersay

Minister of Tourism, Culture and the Arts Randall Mitchell is hailing deceased calypsonians Kenwrick “Kenny J" Joseph and Clifton “Mighty Bomber” Ryan for their contributions to TT’s culture.

Ryan died on December 31 while Joseph died on Sunday due to covid19 complications at the Augustus Long Hospital. No details have been given about Ryan’s death.

In a press release on Sunday, Mitchell said the two’s contributions to the creative sector “have left an indelible mark on those who must continue to follow in their footsteps and hold on to their rich legacy.”

Mitchell described Ryan as a composer extraordinaire, living legend and cultural icon who influenced many younger calypsonians through mentorship.

On the passing of Joseph, Mitchell said, “His sweet voice, witty parang soca renditions and his ability to captivate any audience, made Kenny J a performer par excellence and a cultural icon.

“He will be especially missed at Christmas time when he brought his signature flavour to the season, making the Christmas festival one that was unmistakably Trinidad and Tobago.”

In his release, Mitchell extended his condolences to the loves ones of Ryan and Joseph.