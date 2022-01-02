Six covid deaths push Tobago's tally past 200

Tobago recorded its deadliest day in the pandemic with six people succumbing to covid19-related complications.

The Division of Health, Wellness and Social Protection announced the fatalities on Sunday.

The deceased include four men, ages 61 to 81, and two women, 47 and 91 years old. All suffered from comorbidities.

The fatalities took Tobago's tally to 201.

The division's clinical update also reported 13 new covid19 cases which took the active total to 1,428.

There are 29 patients in state isolation, 1,385 in home isolation and seven in ICU.

In an update to its vaccination drive, the division said 24,260 people have been partially vaccinated while 23,127 are fully vaccinated. There have been 3,124 additional doses/booster shots administered.