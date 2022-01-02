Police recover $83m hashish in Manzanilla

The dinghy loaded with drugs which waseized by police on December 31 at Manzanilla. - Photo coutesy TTPS

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery and seizure of $83.5 million in hashish, a cured form of marijuana on New Year’s Eve, in Manzanilla.

Police say between 2 pm and 10 pm an intelligence-led operation co-ordinated by Sen Supt Ryan Khan and conducted by officers of the Eastern Division Task Force, the Criminal Investigation Department, Valencia and Manzanilla Police Post, Special Investigations Unit and the Air Support Unit along with the Air Guard on the beach off on the North Manzanilla Road led to the seizure.

A media release said police found a black dinghy with 44 bags of hashish inside. Each of the bags contained 12,900 packets, each with a weight of 90 grammes, and a combined weight of 1,161 kilogrammes. The find has an estimated street value of $83,582,000.

No arrests were made in connection to the find.

Khan thanked the officers for acting swiftly in seizing the hashish and taking it out of the hands of criminals, noting that the drugs usually caused havoc and violence within communities.