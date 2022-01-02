Kennya Cordner, Aubrey David are TTFA senior footballers of the year

In this November 30, 2021 file photo, TT’s Kennya Cordner (L) controls the ball during the international women’s friendly against Dominican Republic, at San Cristobal, Dominican Republic. - via TTFA Media

KENNYA Cordner and Aubrey David won the senior women’s and senior men’s footballer of the year awards respectively when the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) announced the 2021 Player of the Year winners.

The winners were decided based on the opinion of national head coaches combined with an online voting poll.

Andre Marchan is the Futsal Player of the Year and Ryan Augustine is the Beach Soccer Player of the Year.

A TTFA media release said on Saturday, said, “The individuals will receive awards courtesy The Fan Club of Trinity Mall and the TTFA in recognition of their achievements. The TTFA also wishes to applaud the other individuals who were nominated in each category by the panel for their contribution and efforts to the national team and by extension local football in 2021. We wish to acknowledge the commitment and dedication displayed by each individual who participated or was in some way involved in the activities of our national teams and local football during the past year.”

Cordner, a striker with Fenerbache in Turkey, was thankful for the award.

“Giving thanks always to the Most High God for without him none of this will be possible,” Cordner said.

The national women’s senior footballers returned to action after two years in October 2021 with two international friendlies against Panama at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva.

Cordner said, “After being away for so long from national team football, I kept on doing my thing regardless and I am truly happy that I could come back and still contribute and make an impact on the national team and to be named Player of the Year for TT women’s football. It’s truly a wonderful feeling. I am happy that for the third time I am the Footballer of the Year and I will continue to work even harder and do my best. Thanks to all those who believed in me and never gave up on me.”

David, a defender with Deportivo Saprissa in Costa Rica, said, “This is a tremendous honour for me to go down in the books as a Player of the Year for TT and to be classified among so many other committed and dedicated individuals who have won this award in the past.”

David was grateful to play football in 2021 as the world continues to battle the covid19 pandemic. “This has been a most challenging and difficult period for so many of us in sport, football and generally as people across the world. I think it was a blessing to be able to play football in 2021 and I would like to dedicate this award to the many others who contributed to our football in 2021, teammates and staff members. Hopefully, we can take this drive into 2022 on the path to recovery.”

Augustine, captain of the national men’s beach soccer team, said, “I’m just grateful for what the programme has provided me over the years. I’m immensely thankful for such a family-oriented group, the supportive staff and talented teammates. I hope my efforts help to grow support for the sport and hopefully provide the life-changing opportunities that I’ve been fortunate enough to experience.”

Marchan, a goal-keeper on the national futsal team, was also honoured that his contribution was recognized.

“I am truly grateful for being recognised for my efforts for the national futsal team in 2021. It was an enjoyable and learning experience for myself and the rest of the team. Hopefully, we can continue to develop and achieve more in 2022 and beyond,” Marchan said.