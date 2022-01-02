Families welcome babies on New Year's

The South West Regional Health Authority (SWRHA) welcomed its second baby when Ashley Mahadeo gave birth to a girl at the San Fernando General Hospital. - Photo courtesy South West Regional Health Authority.

Families welcomed 2022 with joy, celebrating their babies born on New Year's Day.

Regional health authorities in Trinidad and Tobago shared the news of the births in releases on Saturday.

Tramane Marcano-Baker had the first baby, a healthy girl named Azariah, at 12.19 am at Sangre Grande Hospital, the Eastern Regional Health Authority announced. Azariah, who weighed 5.95 pounds, was delivered by registrar Dr Rachel Corridon and midwife Tsahai Sylvester-Browne.

Staff at the Maternity Ward congratulated Marcano-Baker and presented her with a hamper of baby products on behalf of the ERHA chairman Esme Rawlins-Charles.

Mothers who gave birth on New Year’s Day were also presented with gift bags which included the publication – Breastfeeding and Beyond: A Guide to Infant and Child Feeding. Covid19 packages were also presented to all mothers and mothers-to-be on the ward.

Celina Joseph and Colleen Celestine Dann beamed with pride after giving birth to their babies at the Scarborough General Hospital, Tobago.

Joseph, of Mt Pleasant, delivered her daughter at 4.44 am. The little bundle of joy weighed 6.5 pounds.

Just over six hours later, Celestine Dann, who lives in Glamorgan, gave birth to a bouncing baby boy at 10.50 am.

THA Secretary of Health, Wellness and Social Protection Dr Faith BYisrael presented both mothers with baby care items, courtesy the division and the Tobago Regional Health Authority.

She congratulated them and expressed best wishes to their families.

Celestine Dann said, "I want to thank this doctor here (Dr Mikhail Yorke, house officer) and the others for being alert and they were just right here all the time, so thanks a lot.”

The South West Regional Health Authority (SWRHA) welcomed its earliest births at the San Fernando General Hospital with Amanda Khan giving birth to a baby boy weighing 6.48 pounds at the 12.59 am and Ashley Mahadeo giving birth to a baby girl weighing 6.35 pounds at 4.27 am.

SFGH consultant obstetrician, and gynaecologist, Dr Michael Prasad presented both mothers with gifts courtesy the SWRHA. Persad was joined by nurse manager Bettyann Murray-John.

The North West Regional Health Authority posted on its Facebook page that hampers were distributed to several mothers who gave birth at the Maternity Department of the Port of Spain General Hospital. But no specifics about the time of the births were given.

As of midday, the North Central Regional Health Authority did not have any new births.