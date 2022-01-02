Embrace new opportunities in coming year

GARVIN NICHOLAS

As we conclude another difficult year, we would like to believe that the challenges we faced in 2021 could somehow be erased and left behind with new opportunities embraced at the dawning of 2022. Unfortunately, life is never that simple but with a vision and a plan, we could make some progress.

The covid19 pandemic has dominated our lives for the last two years and will undoubtedly play a significant role in the year ahead. The time has come for us to put the hysteria, division, politicking and misinformation aside and to embrace the lessons and the opportunities that have been revealed to us during the last two years.

The fact that we need to be vigilant and embrace the scientific discoveries that allow us to better manage our health risks will not be dwelled upon except to say that we really need to be responsible in the way we conduct ourselves generally and be our brother’s keeper as mutual support will lead to mutual survival.

As far as lessons learnt, it has become patently obvious with the global shortages of goods and the increases in shipping costs, that we as a nation must become more economically self-sustainable. Our long term economic survival depends on it.

I have just had some chocolate from a highly successful luxury brand in the UK which uses Caribbean and South American cocoa to make its products and quite frankly it does not come close to the luxury chocolates available on Fitt Street in Woodbrook. I say this to make the point that we have what it takes to produce some of the most incredible items for local consumption and export and it is time we transform lip service into action. The local agricultural and agro-processing sectors are bursting with potential and we need to target investment into those areas.

In doing so, we must understand that the true market isn’t just local consumers but the highly lucrative niche markets in industrialised capitals across the globe as well.

We need to encourage the growth and development of the mom and pop businesses that will make quality indigenous products for both local consumption and export. Whether they be sauces made from local seasoning, condiments like local fruit jellies, juices, wines, candies or clothing, markets exist for these products and this is the best route to independence and sustainability as a people and as a nation.

This must be an initiative fully supported by the government, the chambers of commerce, the financial sector and the education system.

There must be a new emphasis on moving away from a totally intellectual society to one more balanced between academics and technical skills training where entrepreneurship is encouraged and celebrated.

Parents must not expect all their children to be doctors and lawyers. For the country to truly develop we need a strong well trained blue-collar sector that would drive local indigenous manufacturing forward.

This is my wish for 2022. A new realisation and embrace of entrepreneurship and self-sustainability with creativity, quality and confidence in who we are as a people.

Happy New Year TT.

Garvin Nicholas is the political leader of the Movement for National Development