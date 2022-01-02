31 covid19 deaths, 458 new cases

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO has crossed another grim milestone in the covid19 pandemic as the country’s death toll reached 2,914 on Sunday.

In its 4 pm update on Saturday, the Ministry of Health reported 31 new covid19 deaths which took the country’s death toll pass 2,900.

The ministry said the people who died were ten elderly men, eleven elderly females, five middle-aged men, four middle-aged females and one young adult males.

Among the deceased, 21 people had multiple comorbidities, six people each had one comorbidity and four people had no known medical condition.

The update said an additional 458 people have tested positive for covid19. The new cases were detected in samples taken between December 31, and January 1.

The countries current number of active cases is 15,479 with 14,359 people in home isolation, 463 patients in hospital, 163 patients in step-down facilities and 37 patients in state quarantine.

Since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, TT has recorded 92,659 covid19 cases with 20,538 of those cases being recorded in December 2021. To date, 72,266 patients have recovered from the virus.

Last month was also TT’s deadliest of the pandemic thus far with 711 deaths being recorded between December 1 and 31.

The number of fully vaccinated people stands at 668,982 while 76,479 people received an additional primary dose.

The Health Ministry’s data shows 86.8 per cent (8,973 of 10,336) of patients entering the parallel health-care system between July 22 and December 15 were not fully vaccinated.