2022 starts with 14 covid19 deaths, 302 cases

Image courtesy CDC

The number of covid19 deaths in Trinidad and Tobago continues to rise, with 14 deaths recorded for the first day of 2022.

The Ministry of Health in its 4 pm update on Saturday said the deaths included four elderly males, six elderly females, two middle-aged males and two middle-aged females.

It said they all had a combination of comorbidities which included diabetes, hypertension, kidney disease, obesity and a history of stroke.

The death toll since May 2020 now stands at 2,883, with December 2021 being the deadliest month to date, with 711 deaths.

The update said an additional 302 people have tested positive for the virus, from tests which were done between December 29-31, and not over the last 24 hours.

For December 2021, Trinidad and Tobago recorded 20,538 cases, or on average of 662.5 cases per day.

The current number of active cases is 15,438, including 14,421 in home isolation, 154 patients in step-down facilities and 79 patients in state quarantine and 81 people were discharged.

The ministry said 663,843 people had received their first dose of a two-dose vaccine regimen, 620,118 people received their second dose of the two-dose regimen and 48,864 people were vaccinated under the single-dose regimen.

The number of fully vaccinated people was 668,982, while 76,479 people received an additional primary or booster dose.

It further noted that between July 22 and December 15, 86.8 per cent or 8,973 of 10,366 patients admitted to the hospitals for covid19 were unvaccinated.

The number of people tested to date at both public and private facilities is 511,818, of which 225,721 were done at private facilities.