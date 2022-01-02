2 New Year's Day babies at Scarborough hospital

Dr Faith BYisrael, Secretary of Health, Wellness and Social Protection, chats with Celina Joseph who had a girl, Tobago's first birth on New Year's Day at Scarborough General Hospital. Looking on is house officer Dr Mikail Yorke. Photo courtesy the THA health division. -

Celina Joseph and Colleen Celestine Dann beamed with pride on Saturday – New Year’s Day - after giving birth to their babies at the Scarborough General Hospital, Tobago.

Joseph, of Mt Pleasant, delivered her daughter at 4.44 am. The little bundle of joy weighed 2.905 kg.

Just over six hours later, Celestine Dann, who lives in Glamorgan, gave birth to a bouncing baby boy at 10.50 am.

THA Secretary of Health, Wellness and Social Protection Dr Faith BYisrael presented both mothers with baby care items, courtesy the division and the Tobago Regional Health Authority.

She congratulated them and expressed best wishes to their families.

Celestine Dann said, ‘I want to thank this doctor here (Dr Mikhail Yorke, house officer) and the others for being alert and they were just right here all the time, so thanks a lot.”